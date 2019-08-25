|
George Stoker
Ventura - June 15, 1930 - July 24, 2019
George Stoker was born in Huntington Park, California, in 1930, to Mary Hope Rinehart and George Stoker Sr. Some of his fondest memories were from Puyallup, Washington. As a child, he spent many summers picking green beans and always chuckled to himself remembering how he and his friends used to throw garden snakes into the green bean baskets that were destined for the green bean cannery.
His family eventually moved back to California where he graduated from EI Monte High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After serving in the military, he decided to become an electrician.
He trained as an apprentice then started his own electrical company, Hillcrest Electric, which is still in business today.
In addition to managing his business for over 35 years, he was a member of the EI Monte Masonic Lodge and the Odd Fellows Ventura Lodge. There he met some of his life-long friends. He always said it was great way to give back to the community and have a fun time too! .
George was a man's man. He loved racing boats and fixing up cars such as his pride and joy 1962 Ford F-150 truck.
He also enjoyed flying and fixing planes, deep sea fishing in Mexico, hunting dove & quail, and golfing. He cherished his Hole in One that he accomplished at the Buenaventura Ventura golf course.
In addition to being a man with many hobbies, he was known by everyone for his caring nature and for being a true family man. He met his lifelong sweetheart, Joanne Stoker, at a craps table in Las Vegas and proposed to her 14 days later. One could say as an electrician, he knew a good spark when he saw one.
He built a vacation home on the Colorado River at Parker, Arizona. This was a second home for the Stoker family and many life-long family friends as well. While vacationing at the river house, George became known for his famous River Slushes.
One of his biggest joys in life was being a father to his son, Mike. He loved being a dad and taught Mike how to water/ and snow ski, ride motorcycles, and hunt. As scout master, he guided Mike to become an Eagle Scout. It is no wonder, why Mike has always recognized his Dad as his hero, proudly crediting his dad for making him the man he is today. O\1e of the proudest moments in George's life was seeing his son appointed to be Director of Region 9 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
A Papa to Brandon and Courtlin, he was their hero too. They remember their Papa being able to make and fix anything. Another of his proudest moments in life was seeing his grandson follow in his footsteps and become a journeyman in the Santa Barbara Local of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was excited that he could pass on his skills, knowledge, and well stocked toolkit to the next generation, carrying on the Stoker tradition.
George's adventurous spirit and kindness of heart will never be forgotten and will live on through his family.
Let us raise a martini glass in George's honor. A Celebration of Life for George will be held at the Ventura Elks Lodge the first Saturday of November. Donations in his honor can be made to the Odd Fellows Ventura Lodge 516 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93002.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019