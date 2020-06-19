Georgene Boyd



Georgene Boyd, 85 years old, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Born in San Fernando, California, Georgene was the oldest child of Marguerite and James Wukojevich. Georgene graduated from Marymount High School in Los Angeles. She met future husband Ralph Boyd during her junior year of high school. She married Ralph upon graduating high school in June 1953.



Ralph enlisted in the Navy and was called to the Korean War shortly after their wedding. After the war, Georgene and Ralph settled in Davis, California, where Ralph graduated from UC Davis. From Davis, they settled in Lancaster, California, where they raised their five children until 1987. After raising their children, they settled in Camarillo, California. Ralph passed away in 2010. In 2018 Georgene moved in with her daughter Maria Fazio in Solvang.



Georgene's greatest joy in life was her family. She was an amazing cook and loved to entertain for her family and friends. She was a talented dancer and taught ballet to young children. She and Ralph were members of the Ventura Ballroom Club.



Georgene also was an exceptional bridge player. She and Ralph played bridge starting at UC Davis. She loved her weekly games at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo and continued playing in her retirement at the senior center in Solvang.



Georgene loved to travel with Ralph to Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Bora Bora, Europe, and the Caribbean.



At the age of 16, Georgene worked as a newspaper columnist for the Los Angeles Daily News and continued working as a public-relations professional in Camarillo, California until her retirement in 2018.



Georgene was an avid charitable and political campaign volunteer and professional fundraiser for many California organizations. She worked as Richard Nixon's California gubernatorial campaign manager. She volunteered at Sacred Heart School, Paraclete High School, and the Assistance League in Lancaster, California; Marymount High School in Los Angeles; Santa Clara Catholic Church in Oxnard; and Padre Serra Catholic Church in Camarillo. In 2012, Georgene was honored with the Alumna Service Award from Marymount High School.



Georgene is survived by her children, Lori Title (Jeff), Georgene Littlefair (Tom), James Boyd, Christopher Boyd (Maylori), and Maria Fazio (Joe). She was a proud grandmother to Mara Title, Joshua Title, Rose Howard (Jack), Cole Boyd, Paydon Boyd, Caressa Boyd, James Fazio, and Therese Rubio (Aaron).



The family is grateful for Georgene's caregivers, Caroline, Reese, Dawn, Laurie, Rebecca and Judy, and for VNA Health-Hospice Solvang Team.



Donations in Georgene's honor may be made to the following organizations: Marymount High School, Los Angeles; Padre Serra Catholic Church, Camarillo; or VNA Health, Santa Barbara.



A private funeral will be held at Padre Serra Parish in Camarillo on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at noon. Attendance is limited to immediate family due to Covid-19 restrictions. Internment will follow at Mission San Fernando.









