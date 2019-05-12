|
|
Georgia M Holmquist
Camarillo - Georgia M Holmquist, 80 of Camarillo died May 2, 2019 at her home after a short illness with her daughter by her side.
She was born July 17, 1938 in Prague, Czechoslovakia to Fred and Hildegard Hollis. She was six months old when they came over on the the last boat from Germany. She was raised in San Marino California with a brother and sister she was the oldest. She was married for 59 years to her husband Robert Holmquist. They moved to Camarillo in 1964 with 3M Lived in the same house for 54 years. Raised their three children, Debbie Holmquist Cox of Camarillo, Eric Holmquist of Camarillo, Gary Holmquist of Hawaii; two grandkids, Travis Hall of Florida, Tiffany Bessey of Spokane, Washington; and two great-grandkids, Skye Bessey and Luke Bessey. She is also survived by her brother, John Hollis of Maryland. She is preceded in death by her sister, Doreen Darin.
She worked at a lawyers office in Ventura for 25 years. Member of Camarillo Fishing Club.
Her favorite past time was knitting slippers that she gave to everyone for Christmas presents. She will truly be missed by all.
Services will be held May 31, 2019 at Good Shepherd Church in Camarillo at 2 PM.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019