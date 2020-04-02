|
Georgia Mae Deck Hammon Collister
"She had a Million -dollar smile—and an attitude to match!"
Georgia was born in the tiny picturesque farm town of Lily, South Dakota. When she was Five years old, her mother passed away and she and her two siblings went to live with Aunts. As a teenager she returned to Lily with her siblings to live with their father and attend Lily High School, where she graduated with the class of 1945.
She later moved to California where she met and married Edwin (Ed) Hammon. They lived in Ohio for several years where Ed had a manufacturing business which was later moved to Albuquerque. After Ed's death, Georgia remained in Albuquerque until 2004, when she and brother-in-law Al Collister decided to marry, after each had been widowed for several years. Georgia and Al enjoyed car and train travel across the beautiful U.S.A. They spent many Octobers soaking up the beautiful fall colors in a rustic cabin overlooking Letchworth Park in western New York State.
In addition to husband Al, she is survived by daughter Vivi Hammon, sons George Hammon (Rosalie) and Michael Hammon (Marie), Niece (and caregiver) Patty McMillan, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and four-legged best friend Darby Shaw McMillan.
Georgia made many new friends in her 15 years in Ventura. They will be surprised and saddened to read of her death. She was a very youthful 93.
At her request, there will be no services.
