Georgia Thelma Linder

Georgia Thelma Linder Obituary
North Ranch - Georgia Thelma Linder, age 91, passed away on July 26 at home in North Ranch. Georgia was an avid tennis and duplicate bridge player.

At an early age Georgia joined a touring dance company and with the help of her grandmother, who was a movie and stage actress, was introduced to the movie studios in the Los Angeles area. She worked as a dancer and a swimmer in the Ester Williams movies for several years.

Georgia married Jack Holland, who became a successful home builder. They retired early to Sana Barbara and had a son, John Holland, who survives her.

In 1971 Georgia, now divorced, met Bruce Linder while playing duplicate bridge in Santa Barbara and they were married that year.

They spent three years living on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, where Bruce worked on ballistic missile tracking radars. Georgia loved "kwaj" where she could ride her bicycle to the beach. There were ample tennis and duplicate bridge games.

After living in Florida, New Jersey, and Maryland, they returned to southern California in 1980 and have lived in North Ranch for 33 years.

Georgia has traveled extensively in Europe and Asia and is survived by her husband, son John, daughter-in-law Kathy, and grandchildren A. J. and Nicole.

Georgia will be buried at the Pierce Brothers cemetery in Westlake Village on July 31.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 31, 2019
