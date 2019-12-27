Services
Georgina L. Hall Obituary
Oxnard - Our beloved mother, Georgina L. Hall answered God's Invitation to a big family reunion with her husband, John J. Hall, her parents, Senia and Tau Yandall, 3 brothers, Larry, Richard, Sam and 1 sister, Elena Yandall. Also welcoming her home will be son Patrick Hall, daughter in law Madelyn Hall and 2 grandsons Christopher Hall and Sheldon Tuitama to Heaven. Georgina was with her daughter, Sandra Tuitama and son Edward Hall. Georgina answered God's invitation, Dec. 17, 2019, Tuesday, at 12:30 P.M. She leaves behind, daughter-Malia Yandall, daughter-Maxine DiSimone, (husband) Lou, 1 son, 1 daughter, 5 grandchildren, son-Sonny Yandall 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, daughter-Sandra Tuitama, (partner) Shirley Gibbs, 2 sons, 1 daughter, 4 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 3 great-grandchildren, son-Jerry Hall, (Wife) Rebecca, 1 son, 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, son Buddy Yandall, (Wife) Emmy, 1 son, 2 daughters, son-John Hall, (Wife) Mona, 2 sons, 6 grandchildren and son-Edward Hall.

Born in American Samoa, she moved to the States in 1957 and Georgina has made Oxnard her home since 1968. She retired from the Oxnard High School District in 1988. Georgina, loved to spend time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother. We will miss her terribly. Mom, may you Rest In Peace and we will always love you so much. Thank you very much for all that you have done for us.

Rosary will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard, Thurs., Jan. 2 at 6:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be on Fri., Jan. 3 at 10:00 A.M. at Santa Clara Chapel, burial following at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019
