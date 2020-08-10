Gerald Bernard Bittl



(1930-2020)



Gerald Bernard Bittl died peacefully on August 6 in home hospice care in Ventura, California. He endured his final days battling recurrent sepsis with dignity and courage.



"Jerry" was born in 1930 to Andrew Bittl and Anne Romanowski Bittl (both deceased) and grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Messmer High School in 1948. In high school, he played varsity football and met the love of his life, Lucienne "Ciennie" Mary LaLonde. Lucienne and Gerald were married in 1952 in Milwaukee after Gerald graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a degree in pharmacy. Lucienne and Gerald celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on September 6, 2019. Lucienne survives Jerry, as does his sister Claire Ann Kupczak (Henderson, Nevada) and 3 adult children: Professor Ann H. Bittl (Ventura); James P. Bittl and his fiancée Anna Gibson (Ventura); and Dr. John A. Bittl and his wife Jean Kanski Bittl (Ocala, FL); 2 adult grandchildren, Alison Lucienne Bittl, Esq. (Warwick, RI), and James Francis Bittl and his wife Katherine Kung Bittl (Hong Kong); and 2 great-grandchildren Frances Ziyu Bittl and Nathaniel Zijun Bittl. Gerald was preceded in death by his son Theodore Gerald Bittl, who died in 2016.



The Gerald Bittl family moved from the Midwest in 1958 to Oxnard, California, where Jerry worked as a pharmacist at Thrifty Drug Store until 1965. Jerry rose in the ranks at Thrifty to become the pharmaceutical supervisor of 50 stores in Southern California. He partially retired in 1995 but continued to work in what he called the "gentleman's profession of pharmacy" in stores in Ventura until he fully retired at age 87. He worked with younger pharmacy technicians who did the "heavy lifting" of filling prescriptions, while Jerry got to enjoy chatting with customers about their medications. Retiring so late in life was an example of Gerald's personal philosophy that our self-identify is defined not by who we are, but by what we do and how well we do it.



Just as memorable as his career was Jerry's personality. With a quick sense of humor, willingness to tell a good joke, knack for timing, and generosity of spirit, he was the heart and soul of his family. As a former football player and lifelong avid golfer, Jerry was always a good sport. He knew how to balance life and career. Jerry and Lucienne had a wide circle of friends and were ideal hosts for New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day, Fourth of July, and Christmas parties, as well as all anniversaries and birthdays. With Lucienne at his side, he made a difference in many lives. In his public life, he made people feel important by listening to them and by calling them by name. At home, Gerald was the consummate provider. He gave his family joy, abundance, and everything necessary for success.



Gerald and Lucienne were faithful members of Sacred Heart Church and Our Lady of the Assumption Church—both in Ventura. To celebrate his life and legacy, Gerald's immediate family will celebrate a private Mass.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store