Gerald "Jerry" Cohen
Jerry Cohen passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born on December 25, 1921 in Brooklyn, New York. His family moved to Los Angeles in 1927, where he stayed for the remainder of his life. He later graduated from LA High School and studied at UCLA. He enrolled in the Army in 1942, where he was a link trainer instructor, he received his discharge papers in 1946. He spent 30 years working for Suncoast Merchandise Corporation in downtown Los Angeles as Director of Sales. In 1952 he married Irene Lila Miller, originally of Hunter, New York. She passed away in 2018. He is survived by his two children Randal Cohen (Anne Schauerman), Sharon Steckline (Daniel Steckline) and two grandchildren, Caitlin Cohen and Eamon Cohen.
Jerry and Irene lived in the San Fernando Valley for many years, raising their children. They retired to Leisure Village, Camarillo in 1998, where they were very active in the community and made wonderful friends. In 2011 they moved to University Village in Thousand Oaks, where they had a very full life and made more wonderful friends in their final years.
Jerry had a long, full life, only giving up driving on his 97th birthday. For most of his life he was an amateur photographer, active in local photo clubs. At University Village He hosted "What Was My Line?", a monthly entertainment panel show for the residents, He spent much of his free time searching for new jokes and he loved to make everyone he came in contact with laugh. He was very popular and all the residents seemed to know him. Nobody could tell a story or deliver a groan-inducing punchline like Jerry. He will leave a hole in the lives of all his friends and family.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020