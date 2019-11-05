|
|
Gerald (Jerry) DeVillers
Camarillo - Gerald (Jerry) DeVillers of Camarillo, California, died on Nov. 4, 2019 after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. Jerry was born on Dec. 12, 1932 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Edmund and Rose Renard DeVillers. A year later his family moved to Columbus, Ohio where he grew up. Jerry graduated from St. Charles Preparatory School and from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering. In 1954 Jerry married Sylvia Louise Reid, and they became the parents of four children. Jerry entered the US Air Force as a second lieutenant, and was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, California, from 1957 to 1959. Following his Air Force service he began a long career with Abex Corporation as an engineer with Dennison Engineering in Columbus and later moved on to management positions. Jerry and the family came to Camarillo in 1973 when Jerry was transferred to the Aerospace Division, Abex Corporation, on Fifth Street in Oxnard. Later he was named president of the division, and eventually retired after 30 years with the company. Jerry continued working as a consultant but finally retired for good in 1997. Jerry is survived by his wife Sylvia of Camarillo and his four children and their families: Daniel and his wife Ginger of Kalamazoo, Michigan and their daughter Michelle and step-children Kathy and Kris; Richard and his wife Kris of Camarillo; Kathy and her husband Mike of Santa Rosa, California; and David and his wife Sherie and their children Adriana and Abraham of Camarillo. Jerry is also survived by his sister Judi DeVillers of Columbus, Ohio and his brother- and sister-in-law Bill and Mary Reid of Indianapolis, IN. Jerry and Sylvia have been active members of Padre Serra Parish, 5205 Upland Rd., Camarillo, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated on Nov. 8, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are with Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jerry's memory to RAIN Communities, Inc. or to the building fund at Padre Serra Parish.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019