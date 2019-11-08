|
Gerald (Jerry) Hipple
Gerald (Jerry) Hipple passed into the presence of Jesus at the age of 91 in September 2019. Jerry is survived and missed by his wife of 69 years Eleanor, his six children; Jorjean Matthews, Cheryl Kingsley, Jim Hipple, Marilee Reynolds, John Hipple, Kristine Luba and their spouses, children, and extended families.
Born and raised in Illinois Jerry was a sportsman who loved fishing, hunting, boating and water sports. He was a life-long golfer and played regularly up into his 70s.
During the Second World War Jerry served as a US Army Air Corps meteorologist. At the end of the war Jerry and Eleanor were married and started their family.
For most of his working life Jerry was self-employed. He was hard working, adventurous and not afraid to take risks. He owned milk hauling trucks and a route that served a local Illinois dairy. Jerry built their first family home and renovated several others as the family grew.
In 1967 he and Eleanor moved with their six children to Ventura, California. Jerry bought and operated the Anchor's Way Marine Boatyard and Chandlery at the Ventura Harbor. Eventually he sold the boatyard business to focus on residential and agricultural real estate sales with Parr Realtors in Ventura. In his final working years Jerry co-owned Rancho Sarel in Carpinteria, Ca. with his son Jim.
As a young man Jerry came to know and trust Jesus. In 1964 he travelled to Tokyo to be part of an outreach team at the Summer Olympics. He was a member of local churches both in Illinois, and in Ventura and Santa Barbara.
Jerry lived for many years in Santa Barbara County and had only recently moved into assisted living in North Oxnard. He loved music and played the accordion. He and Eleanor would spend hours at home together playing and singing their favorite songs.
After struggling with declining health Jerry had a brief stay at Community Memorial Hospital before being discharged into hospice care. He died peacefully at home just a few days later.
The family held a private gathering to remember Jerry and to celebrate his life.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019