Gerald Lawrence Friss
Thousand Oaks - Gerald (Jerry) Lawrence Friss age 88 of Thousand Oaks, California passed away peacefully in the company of his family on July 22, 2019.
Jerry Friss was born in Hudson, New York, to Molly Miller and Kenneth Friss. He was raised by his mother Molly and his aunt Ann Miller Schultz. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Lois Marie O'Brien Friss, children Karen and Leslie, grandchildren Allison and Eric Reinhardt, sister Carol Ganley, and a number of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews across the country.
Jerry graduated Philmont High School, New York in the class of 1948. He was awarded a full New York State scholarship to Syracuse University where he married the love of his life, Lois, and graduated with a BS in Business.
After serving at the 3rd Army Headquarters as a Military Policeman in Atlanta, Georgia, Jerry earned an MBA degree from the UCLA School of Business.
He worked in project management for North American Aviation for 18 years. At White Sands, New Mexico he was involved with the early Minuteman Missile project. During the Cuban missile crises several secret missions at Vanderberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California profoundly affected his life.
The latter half of his career was spent in medical practice management--again providing business support to the other professionals in their mission.
His final gift to all of us was the donation of his brain to the USC Alzheimer Disease Research Center, (323) 422-7600.
In retirement, Jerry and Lois were pleased to be the first to take possession of a Villa at University Village, Thousand Oaks. He served on the first Security Committee and became Chair. UVTO has been a wonderful blessing for them both. They are especially grateful for the loving care provided by Oakview Assisted Living Memory Care Unit and Skilled Nursing.
Jerry is remembered for his sense of humor, love of family, commitment to helping the women in his life grow to their full potential, and his ability to sing and whistle. He enjoyed travelling and good food. In lieu of flowers, Jerry wishes friends and family to go out, raise a glass and enjoy a good meal. There will be no services per his request.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019