Gerald Revelez



Ventura County - Gerald Revelez, a lifelong resident of Ventura County, CA, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020 at the age of 70.



Gerald was born on December 5, 1949 to Ralph and Stella Revelez. He graduated from Hueneme High School in 1968 and attended Ventura College. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and as a private First Class, he was a machine gunner with the 25th Infantry Division. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal awards. Gerald worked for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Division for many years before retiring from G&H Technologies.



Gerald was a happy and kind man who was proud of his family and having served his country. He loved music, dancing and riding his Harley, always revving his pipes down the street so we all knew he was close. He was at every sports event, awards assembly, family celebration, etc. He lived life his way and dreamed big. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



Gerald is survived by his children, James Calzada, Kamryn Morales, Sunshyne Allen (Tom), Buffi Revelez, Dezrae Revelez and Julie Rouff; Grandchildren Tawney Van Kopp (Ian), Jazmin Segovia, Anthony Zaragoza (Araceli), Alex Mendoza, Bella Allen, Gavin Morales and Annabell Winkles; Great-Grandchildren Mason, Millie, Lucy, Luke, Madelyn, Anthony, Jr. and Adileni; Siblings Barbara Loerbs, Ralph Revelez, Jr., Roy Revelez, Sandy Lackey and Bev Brackett; and many nieces, nephews, family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.



A private funeral with full military honors is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5 at 11:45 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery. Due to current health guidelines, the funeral is restricted to family only. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on August 8.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store