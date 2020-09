Or Copy this URL to Share

Geraldine Baker Lawrence



Geraldine Baker Lawrence passed away on July 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Colleen and Patty, son in laws Scott and Robert, grandson Beau, his wife Kristina, granddaughter Cheyenne and her fiance Aaron, she was truly loved and is missed terribly.









