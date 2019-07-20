|
Geraldine "Jeri" Chandler
Thousand Oaks - Jeri passed away peacefully at her home in Thousand Oaks on July 1, 2019.
She was born to Robert and Virginia Shukar in Inglewood, CA, August 9, 1942. Soon after, the family settled in Fort Collins, Colorado. She had many adventures with her sister and cousins during their formative years. Her family returned to Southern California years later and Jeri attended 96th Street Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High and Washington High School. While attending El Camino College she met Gary Chandler. Jeri and Gary were married before he was deployed to South Korea. On his return they lived in the South Bay until moving to Thousand Oaks in the 70's.
Their family grew with 2 sons, Patrick and Michael. The boys enjoyed making friends and attending schools in Thousand Oaks. Gary and Jeri divorced in the early 80's. Jeri completed her degree at Moorpark College and continued working in college administration for nearly 20 years. She was active in the National Organization of Women (NOW) and well known in the women's community. She attended marches and participated in campaigns - laying groundwork for rights and equality we enjoy today.
To know Jeri was to love her. She had a great sense of humor and could bring a smile to anyone she met. She will be remembered by colleagues and many friends. Mourning Jeri's passing: sister, Jeanne Brazil (Mickey), Rancho Mirage, CA; sons, Patrick Chandler (Carrie), Minden, NV; and Michael Chandler (Jessica), Clearlake Oaks, CA; niece Janell Webber and her son Jake, Huntington Beach, CA; and her long-time companion Deb Garvin, Thousand Oaks. Her grand children Bryce and Megan will miss their "Grammie J".
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, August 24th at 1pm at the Thousand Oaks Inn - Banquet Center, 75 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd in TO. In lieu of flowers please make a gift to a .
The family would like to thank Jeri's hospice team (Assisted Hospice Care) including Christina, Ana, Kesia, Howard and Rocio for making her comfortable in her final days. Additionally, special care and attention was given to Jeri during her illness by her doctors: Cher Cohler, Steven Kind, Kip Lyche, Salah Sonbol, and Ramin Mehdian. The family will be forever grateful.
Published in Ventura County Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019