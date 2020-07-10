Geraldine Frances Dimmick
Ojai - Geraldine "Geri" Dimmick, the oldest of six girls, was born in Chicago, IL, on November 14, 1941, to Stephen and Frances Novak. She passed away on July 8, 2020 at her home with her daughter at her side.
Growing up, she attended Catholic schools in Chicago, and was a Girl Scout and Mariner Scout. Geri graduated from Springfield College, Chicago Teachers College and the masters program at Cali State Northridge. She came to Ojai, CA, in 1967, where she taught for 38 years.
Geri married Earl Leroy "Roy" Dimmick, Jr. (deceased) in 1972. Their two children, Ruthie and Stephen, survive them. She also leaves five sisters, three sisters-in- law, seven brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Geri was very active in programs for the needy and homeless at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. She always had a smile and was willing to help others. She was warm, kind, considerate, loving, and supportive to her family and friends. She was an exceptional mother and strong woman. She will be greatly missed.
Geri was happy to have visited all fifty states with family or friends. Being interested in other cultures, she taught for a year in Okinawa and visited over sixty countries. For over forty-five years she camped each summer at Carpinteria State Beach Park with relatives.
Thank you to the wonderful people at hospice and all who prayed for her, sent cards, or called. And thank you to her sisters who selflessly cared for her during her final months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Research Institute, 4182 Adams Ave., San Diego, CA 92116, or The American Lung Association
.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated for family and close friends at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 185 St. Thomas Dr., Ojai, CA, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00am.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.