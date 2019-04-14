|
Geraldine Louise Bennett
Ventura, CA
Geraldine passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, in the company of her husband Earl and close family. She was 87 years old. She was born in Vernon, Texas at the height of the depression. At age five, she traveled with her mother Winnie McWaters to meet her father Ross McWaters in Ventura, California when he found work. They settled in a one-bedroom bungalow in downtown Ventura.
Geraldine, attended Ventura Senior High School, graduating in 1950. Shortly before graduation, she met Earl at Solimar beach, where all the "cool" guys hung out on summer days. Earl and "Jerry" dated for about a year while he worked as a laborer in construction. They eloped to Las Vegas and were married in October 1950. Within one month, Earl was drafted into the United States Army and within a short time was sent with the 7th Infantry Division to fight on the front lines in Korea. While Earl was in Korea and Japan, Geraldine found a job with C & H optical in Ventura.
After two years in the Army, Earl returned home to Ventura to join Geraldine and start their life together. In 1956 and 1957, Geraldine's two sons Jeff and Bruce were born.
In the early 1960's, Geraldine worked in several jobs, including runway fashion modeling. Later, she attended California State University Northridge to obtain her elementary education teaching credential. Soon after obtaining her credential, Geraldine was hired as a second-grade teacher in the Ventura unified school district at Junipero Serra Elementary school. While working as a teacher, she continued her education and received her Masters in Education. She worked at Junipero Serra School for twenty-five years, teaching second and third grade. She was wonderful with all her students and loved every one of them.
After retiring, Geraldine enjoyed working as a volunteer at Community Memorial Hospital and a school library. She remained involved in social groups, Women's groups and bible study until her passing.
Geraldine is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years Earl Bennett; brother Dwayne (Sue) of Ventura; sons, Jeff ( Dee) of Ojai and Bruce of Vista; grandchildren: Alison, Cari, Andrea and Charles; and great grandson Grayson, the newest love of her life. Geraldine lived a full and wonderful life with many friends and family. We miss her dearly.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff of Community Memorial Hospital and Health System in Ventura who cared for Geraldine and treated us all with great respect. We love you all.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, April 18 at Coastline Bible Church, 426 S. Mills Rd. Ventura. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until noon Friday, April 19, at Ted Mayr funeral home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd. Ventura, with internment to follow at 2:00 pm at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd. Ventura for all who choose to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019