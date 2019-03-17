|
|
Geraldine "Gerry" Vivian Hair
Ventura, CA
Geraldine "Gerry" Vivian Hair, nee Vork, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, with family at her bedside. Born in Sandstone, Minnesota on March 20, 1921, she and her family moved to Ventura in 1923. They lived in Wheelers Hot Springs for several years before relocating to Oak View. They continued to spend summers at Wheelers.
She married Dr. Charles M. Hair M.D., who lived in Santa Paula. Chuck would drive over the Dennison Grade to court Gerry, who was very popular. He considers himself lucky to have been the one who would eventually win her love. He is thankful for her role in raising their five children: John Hair, Cheryl Cohn, Steve Hair, Suzanne Chandler, and Patrick Hair. Chuck, who has had a highly successful career in medicine and county, state and federal medical politics, realizes that he could not have accomplished this without her always being by his side throughout their 77 years of marriage encouraging and supporting him. Her nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren loved her dearly.
She is the daughter of Harold and Frances Vork. Her father, was recognized as an outstanding horseman, and Gerry rode from a very early age, helping her father trail horses in the Sespe. She was the oldest of five children; Betty Brobiski, Don Vork, Lester Vork, and her only surviving sibling, Jim Vork.
Gerry was one of the first cheerleaders at Ventura High. She was awarded a scholarship in art at Woodbury College and was an accomplished artist of current women's style. She inherited much of her artistic talent from both her mother and father.
In 1946, Chuck was serving in the Army in Europe. Gerry boarded a train with her two infant children and traveled by train across the country, then sailed across the Atlantic, eventually joining Chuck in Salzburg, Austria, where they lived for a year. During the voyage son, John, came down with the mumps and Cheryl the measles. It was an amazing feat for a young woman. Gerry loved to camp and travel with the family. After raising their children, Chuck and Gerry traveled the world together.
Her children all have fond memories of their loving mother and will always remember her kindnesses and her smiling eyes.
Gerry always put her family's needs ahead of her own. She was her family's historian, who related many stories about their Dutch descendants. She also had a vast knowledge of Ventura County history.
Gerry, a gracious woman of faith, was baptized in the Dutch Reform Church. She later attended Oak View Baptist Church. She and Charles have been long time members of the Saticoy Congregational Church which later became the Church of the Foothills in Ventura. They are deeply indebted to the church for guiding them through the many good times and those that have been more challenging.
Gerry served on several Ventura County organizations, including 40 Leaguers, Saticoy Poinsettia Club, PEO, National Charity League, and Ventura County Medical Society Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing golf at Saticoy Country Club with her friends and husband for many years. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout leader. Neighborhood kids would often hang around the Hair household in hopes she would invite them for dinner, since she was such a wonderful cook.
A Celebration of Gerry's life will be held at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Santa Paula Cemetery, in Santa Paula. All are welcome to attend the reception in Honor of Gerry.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Livingston Memorial Nurse Association & Hospice, 1996 Eastman venue, Suite 101, Ventura, CA 93003. (805) 642-0239.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019