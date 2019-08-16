|
Gerry Lynn Howe
- - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother.
Gerry passed away on Friday July 26, 2019. Gerry and his twin sister Terry were born on 12-10-51, in Jacksonville, Illinois to Jesse L. and Esther L. Howe. The family moved to Ventura, California in 1956 and to Oxnard, in 1960. Gerry attended Hueneme High School, Class of 1970. He served proudly in Viet Nam with the U.S. Army, assigned to the 1st Cavalry (Airmobile) Division. Upon his return from the Army he went to work as a Warehouseman for several companies before retiring from Halaco Inc. in 2001.
Gerry was an avid softball player and a long time Los Angeles Angels baseball fan.
His sons, Justin, Joshua and Jeffrey, survive Gerry. He is also survived by his sister, Terry Franz. Husband Bill, of Nebraska, and three brothers, Vernon Howe, and Robert Howe, wife Vickie of Oxnard and Willard Howe, wife Ellen, of Camarillo; As well as many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Gerry's friends who have reached out with kind words to our family.
At Gerry's request there will be no services.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019