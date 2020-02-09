|
Gervase M. Kyle
Ventura - Gervase M. Kyle, 89, was born on March 28, 1930 to Claude and Mary Kyle in Stanley, WI and died suddenly at this home in Ventura, CA on January 25, 2020. Gervase lived his younger years with his family in various rural areas in central Wisconsin. As a young man, he followed his interests in mechanics and trucking and became an independent trucker. In 1951 he was drafted into the United States Army. Because of less than adequate vision, he fulfilled his two year service stateside in Alaska. After his military service Gervase was transferred into the Army Reserves, during which time he worked in the farming community of Cherokee, Iowa where he met Lucille Schmitt. In 1953 they were united in marriage and had three sons--Steven, Gerald and Richard. In both Las Vegas and California, Gervase worked with the telephone company. After their divorce, Gervase moved to California where he did a variety of mechanical jobs on Catalina Island, Mammoth Lakes and in Ventura. On June 28, 1975 he married Jenny Demele. Later on, Gervase pursued his interest in a variety of sales areas. His mechanical genius was stimulated when he became involved with Terry Meyers in the business of computer printer and plotter printer repair in Ventura. In his retirement years he developed his hobby of knife sharpening which also served as a social outlet.
Survivors include 2 sons, Steven Kyle, Las Vegas and Richard Kyle, Las Vegas; 2 sisters, Sister Marie Kyle FSPA, La Crosse, WI and Clara Misovy, South Milwaukee, WI, one brother Lawrence Kyle, Neillsville, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jenny, one son Gerald and one brother Patrick.
Gervase will be interred at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 9, 2020