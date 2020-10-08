Gilbert Myrl Clarin
Ventura - On October 6, 2020, Gilbert Myrl Clarin gently passed away at his home in Ventura, CA where he and his wife have resided for just over 50 years since 1970.
"Gil" or "Bud" as he was more affectionately known, was born on August 4, 1930 in Turlock, CA, where he met his bride, Barbara. They were high school sweethearts and had been happily married for over 65 years. They were truly the epitome of Ward and June Cleaver.
He enlisted in the Army as a Paratrooper during the Korean War serving with the 511th Airborne Infantry. After an honorable discharge, he joined the Border Patrol working up the ranks into the INS, retiring after 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he and Barbara delved into real estate investing, in which they continued and thrived.
Gil could be seen every afternoon at 3 o'clock enjoying a cup of coffee and reading the paper at a local coffee shop. For at least the last 15 years, he was a regular at Danny's Deli in Ventura where he met and enjoyed the company of other regulars, and loved talking and joking with the waitresses, busboys and other staff. Gil was a very kind and generous man to all he met. He was a lover of all things; dogs, cats, birds and even gophers, of which he attempted to rehome on a few occasions. He enjoyed camping and fishing, but his real passion was golf. He taught the whole family to play, even his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Nan Gudiana and Su Clarin; Nan's husband, Rudy Guadiana and their children (grandchildren), Quin and Annika; and by Su's son (grandson), Matthew Harrison, wife, Annie and their children (great grandchildren) Maximus and Arya.
Gil was a proud supporter of all of the men and women in our Armed Forces, and was especially moved by the work of the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this organization.