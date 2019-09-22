|
Gina Bouweraerts
Oxnard - We are deeply saddened to announce that Gina Bouweraerts passed away suddenly while doing something she loved, hiking on a beautiful sunny day. Born in Santa Monica, California to Norma (Greene) and Andre Bouweraerts, she was in many ways a special child who always had a big smile and a laugh that could fill a room. Her mother made it her priority to give Gina the best care and the most opportunities throughout her life. During her youth, she received services from the Kennedy Center in Santa Monica and participated in many Special Olympics' events on the campuses of UCLA and Santa Monica College, often with family members cheering her on while she ran her races. Gina was a good swimmer and a great bowler, often winning medals in tournaments that she participated in.
In 1999, she moved with her mother to Camarillo, California and was enrolled in the day program serviced by The Arc of Ventura County. Norma felt it important that Gina also have a life independent of her, so she sought and obtained a place for Gina to live that was safe and caring. Her first home away from home was with a couple in Simi Valley, Joan and Steve Edwards. Her next and last group home was at Rose Garden Manor in Oxnard, where she had more opportunities to socialize with women her own age. She enjoyed living in both places and considered both the staff and her roommates, good friends. Gina also continued to have regular weekend visits with her mother once or twice a month until recently. For many years, Gina had weekly outings with Talmah Karlson who graciously took Gina to have dinner with her mom once a week, when she could no longer come for weekend visits. With the support of many, Norma and Gina had a close and loving relationship to the end.
Gina enjoyed life. She always greeted family and friends with a big "Hello" followed by "How have you been?" and a big hug. She made friends easily and liked to show off her new haircut or an article of clothing she was wearing. She also loved pets and was gentle and caring with them. She liked to eat, hum popular songs, watch Disney movies, and drink diet cokes. She was enthusiastic and couldn't always contain her excitement, especially during family gatherings or events. Ever joyful and emotional, she will be missed and cherished in our hearts forever. Gina is survived by her mother, Norma Bouweraerts; her sister, Suzanne Miller; her brothers Andre Bouweraerts (spouse, Monica), and Daniel Bouweraerts (spouse, Patricia); as well as several nieces and nephews, including Sarah Miller, Sam Miller, Lucy Nakamoto, Andy Bouweraerts, Zeke Bouweraerts, Erica McDaniel, and Andrea Pike.
Services to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27 at Conejo Mountain 2052 Howard Road Camarillo, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of Ventura County (www.thearcvc.org).
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019