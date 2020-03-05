|
Gina M. Garcia
With deepest sadness and a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Gina M. Garcia.
Gina Garcia 57, was born October 10, 1962 and was granted her wings March 1, 2020 in Oxnard. An angel on earth Gina was the oldest of her siblings, but known best for her beautiful smile and youthful spirit. She was an excellent, caring and giving person. Gina loved her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her family dearly. She would support them in any way she could, cheering them on at a game, helping them with food for parties and she would do whatever she could to make people feel special. Everyone loved her amazing soul, her bright smile, and positive attitude. Small in stature but with an enormous heart, Gina will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was an employee for the County of Ventura for 20 years where she met some of her very best friends who became her family. She was an Oxnard resident all her life.
Gina is survived by Her Mother Alice Madrid, her husband Gabino Garcia, children Henry Reyes Jr., Rose Herrera, Teresa Osuna, Anthony Madrid, Christy Silva, Alex Garcia; her siblings, Gilbert Madrid, Monica Powell, Fernando Garcia; 15 grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Perez Family Funeral Home will be handling the services 1347 Del Norte Rd, Camarillo
Rosary and Viewing will be held Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 5:00p-9:00p viewing; Rosary will be begin at 6:30p
Funeral Mass is at 10:00am Wednesday March 11, 2020 - at Santa Clara Church, followed by Burial Services at Santa Clara Cemetery
Reception follow after burial at Eagles lodge in Oxnard 4684 Saviers Rd. Oxnard
Memorial Donations can be made through a gofundme (www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-services-for-gina-garcia)
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020