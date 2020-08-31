Gladys C. Markow
Port Hueneme - Gladys Markow passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020.
Gladys was born on August 9, 1922 to William and Thea Schwartz in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She was the second oldest of four children.
Following high school, Gladys began an extensive work history as varied as her numerous skills, abilities and talents. During World War II, she worked in a garment factory making bomber jackets for the war effort. Gladys later worked at 3M in a technical capacity. Her work experience also included a financial and accounting position at a regional newspaper, manager of Montgomery Ward catalog stores across 3 states-Minnesota. Wisconsin and Iowa, a position auditing bank records, and was an insurance sales person.
In 1943, Gladys married Ed Friedrich and moved to Lake Elmo, Minnesota. They had two children, Diane and Glenn. After her divorce, she owned a dress shop in Stillwater, Minnesota.
Gladys was an excellent seamstress and made all her own and her children's clothes. Her interests were as varied as fashion and home decorating to deer and pheasant hunting!
Gladys moved to Oxnard California in 1976 to be near Diane and Glenn. There she met and married the love of her life, Harold Markow.
Gladys and Harold first managed Cedar Glen Apartments in Oxnard. From there, they became managers of Ventura Del Sol Apartments in Ventura, a large complex of 250 units. During their 20 years in that position, they made many lifelong friends. Later, they enjoyed 20 years of retirement at Hueneme Bay in Pt. Hueneme. They were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Ventura.
Gladys and Harold enjoyed some travel experiences, including several trips to Minnesota, an Alaska cruise and a vacation in Hawaii.
Gladys was always the life of a party and at family gatherings. She had a great sense of humor, was a wonderful storyteller and was a fabulous cook.
Gladys was preceded in death by Harold, her son Glenn, brother Bill, sister Eileen and son-in-law Dick Ludwig.
She is survived by her daughter Diane, brother Ron, step grandson Richard Ludwig and wife Wendie, step granddaughter Anniea Latsch and numerous step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and several step great great grandchildren and honorary daughters Sandy and Helen.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral service. Gladys will be laid to rest next to Harold; son, Glenn and son-in-law Dick Ludwig at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park. There will be a private family graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
.