Gladys L. Allen
Ventura - My sweetheart, Gladys L. Allen, on April 30, 2019, went to be with our Lord. She was a beautiful and wonderful wife. A mother to five, a grandmother to eleven, a great grandmother to twenty, (twenty one in July). She was a caregiver most of her life. Even a caregiver to the owner of Sea Biscuit, the race horse. As a young child she accepted the Lord as her Savior. Her favorite verses in the Bible were John 3:16 and Proverbs 3:5-6. Her talents included playing the piano and the accordion in many churches. She has passed this talent onto her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family and others are looking forward to being with her one day in Heaven. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the Righteous Judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019