Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys L. Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladys L. Allen Obituary
Gladys L. Allen

Ventura - My sweetheart, Gladys L. Allen, on April 30, 2019, went to be with our Lord. She was a beautiful and wonderful wife. A mother to five, a grandmother to eleven, a great grandmother to twenty, (twenty one in July). She was a caregiver most of her life. Even a caregiver to the owner of Sea Biscuit, the race horse. As a young child she accepted the Lord as her Savior. Her favorite verses in the Bible were John 3:16 and Proverbs 3:5-6. Her talents included playing the piano and the accordion in many churches. She has passed this talent onto her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family and others are looking forward to being with her one day in Heaven. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the Righteous Judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.