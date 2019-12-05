Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Lurie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Marie Lurie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Marie Lurie Obituary
Gladys Marie Lurie

Gladys Marie Lurie, 82, passed away in the early hours of November 28th. She was born in Kamloops, Canada, the eldest of 3 sisters. She was raised in Victoria, British Colombia, but lived in Los Angeles for much of her life, until moving to Simi Valley in 2006.

Gladys loved to travel and socialize. She visited numerous countries in South America, Asia and Europe during her retirement, and made friends everywhere she went.

She is survived by her son Bill, sister Joyce, grandson Maxwell and dog Su Lin.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -