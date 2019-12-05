|
|
Gladys Marie Lurie
Gladys Marie Lurie, 82, passed away in the early hours of November 28th. She was born in Kamloops, Canada, the eldest of 3 sisters. She was raised in Victoria, British Colombia, but lived in Los Angeles for much of her life, until moving to Simi Valley in 2006.
Gladys loved to travel and socialize. She visited numerous countries in South America, Asia and Europe during her retirement, and made friends everywhere she went.
She is survived by her son Bill, sister Joyce, grandson Maxwell and dog Su Lin.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019