|
|
Gladys Walker
Gladys Walker passed away on October 22, 2019, at the age of 94. Gladys was born in Mount Morris Village, Michigan, on October 12, 1925. She is survived by her children Janette Gallo (Joe), Joanne Gibson (Chris), Jill Diacono (Chuck), Jerry Graham (Janice), Jed Graham, Jay Graham (Rose), and she was blessed with 16 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Gladys moved to California in December 1967 from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, when her husband Harold was transferred to Los Angeles (LAX) by American Airlines. She was married to Harold for 30 years. Ten years after his death in 1977, she met and married Raymond (Bud) Walker and they were married for 30 years until his death in 2018.
Gladys was committed to her family and to helping others. Her volunteer work included managing the Camarillo Christians Acting Together (CAT) Thrift store for over thirty years, PV hospital volunteer, senior nutrition program, and mentoring at the California School for Girls.
Please join her family in celebrating her life on Saturday, October 26th at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019