Services
Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula
128 South Eighth Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 525-5595
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula
128 South Eighth Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Paula Cemetery
380 Cemetery Road
Santa Paula, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Holder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen D. Holder


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen D. Holder Obituary
Glen D. Holder

Ojai - Upper Ojai Valley resident, Glen D. Holder, the owner of Ventura Crane and Trucking, Inc. for 42 years, passed away from this earth, at home, on Friday evening, September 20, 2019. Glen was comfortable, loved and supported by his close family after a brief illness.

Glen's parents Woodrow and Zeda (Cantrell) Holder, daughter, Rebecca Holder, and brothers, Earl and Pete Holder, preceded Glen in death.

He is survived by his wife Constance, son Joseph, sister Mary (Holder) Johnson, brother Woody Holder as well as many nieces and nephews.

Born in Paden, Oklahoma on July 10, 1940, Glen was a resident of Ventura County for 58 years. The Holder family moved to Tehachapi, CA in 1942 and later settled in the Santa Paula area. He successfully owned and operated Ventura Crane and Trucking, Inc. making his mark on oilfield, construction and tilt up work. Work was Glen's vocation, avocation and vacation. Anyone who knew Glen knew there was no one on a job who worked harder, longer or smarter. Cranes by work-day and tractors by evenings and weekends, planting hundreds of trees and moving thousands of rocks filled his spare time.

Rest now my dearest, your work here is done.

Services for Glen D. Holder will include viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, located at 128 South 8th Street in Santa Paula, CA. Graveside services will then take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Santa Paula Cemetery, located at 380 Cemetery Road in Santa Paula.... all on Friday, September 27, 2019. Attendees are invited to gather after the service, at the Glen Tavern Hotel on 134 North Mill Street in Santa Paula. Those wishing to donate in remembrance of Glen are asked to do so to the National Hospice Foundation or to their favorite charity.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now