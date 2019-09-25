|
|
Glen D. Holder
Ojai - Upper Ojai Valley resident, Glen D. Holder, the owner of Ventura Crane and Trucking, Inc. for 42 years, passed away from this earth, at home, on Friday evening, September 20, 2019. Glen was comfortable, loved and supported by his close family after a brief illness.
Glen's parents Woodrow and Zeda (Cantrell) Holder, daughter, Rebecca Holder, and brothers, Earl and Pete Holder, preceded Glen in death.
He is survived by his wife Constance, son Joseph, sister Mary (Holder) Johnson, brother Woody Holder as well as many nieces and nephews.
Born in Paden, Oklahoma on July 10, 1940, Glen was a resident of Ventura County for 58 years. The Holder family moved to Tehachapi, CA in 1942 and later settled in the Santa Paula area. He successfully owned and operated Ventura Crane and Trucking, Inc. making his mark on oilfield, construction and tilt up work. Work was Glen's vocation, avocation and vacation. Anyone who knew Glen knew there was no one on a job who worked harder, longer or smarter. Cranes by work-day and tractors by evenings and weekends, planting hundreds of trees and moving thousands of rocks filled his spare time.
Rest now my dearest, your work here is done.
Services for Glen D. Holder will include viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, located at 128 South 8th Street in Santa Paula, CA. Graveside services will then take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Santa Paula Cemetery, located at 380 Cemetery Road in Santa Paula.... all on Friday, September 27, 2019. Attendees are invited to gather after the service, at the Glen Tavern Hotel on 134 North Mill Street in Santa Paula. Those wishing to donate in remembrance of Glen are asked to do so to the National Hospice Foundation or to their favorite charity.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 25, 2019