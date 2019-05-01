|
|
Glen Lambert Palmer
Scottsdale, AZ
April 4, 1941 ~ April 26, 2019
Glen Lambert Palmer peacefully passed away with all five sons at his side on April 26, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona after a courageous battle with leukemia. He is loved deeply by his sons, daughters-in-law, and eight grandchildren who are thankful their father and grandfather is free from pain and enjoying a grand reunion in heaven. He was visited by many family and friends during his final days, and passed away at age 78.
Glen was born in Plain City, Utah to Floyd and Vera Palmer. Faith and family were important to Glen throughout his life. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a church mission to France and Belgium, and served in local leadership positions. He especially enjoyed teaching the youth. Glen always made others feel important. He enjoyed playing the trumpet, sports and scouting in his youth, and watching basketball and BYU sports during his later years.
Glen also valued education. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University, with undergraduate degrees in international relations and French, and a graduate degree in international management. He worked as a human resources executive for ExxonMobil, Ryder Transportation and BioSource International, and concluded his career as Vice President, Human Resources for Knight Transportation.
Glen enjoyed camping with his sons and family vacations to Lake Powell. For the past fifteen years, Glen enjoyed summer vacations with his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren in Carlsbad, California. His grandchildren affectionately refer to him as "Pal." These vacations created wonderful memories for the family.
Glen is survived by his brother Phil and Eileen Palmer of Ogden, Utah, his five sons Cary and Jeannette Palmer of Roseville, CA, Chad and Laura Palmer of Scottsdale, AZ, Adam Palmer of Ventura, CA, Michael Palmer of Carpenteria, CA, David Palmer of Santa Barbara, CA, and eight grandchildren, Julie and Luke Brogan, Jonathan, Allison, Matthew, Ryan, Catherine, Lauren and Aaron Palmer.
Funeral services will be held on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. The viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 am at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in honor of Glen Lambert Palmer at .
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019