Glen SieversNewbury Park - Glen Sievers was born on November 12, 1933 in the small town of Beecher, Illinois. He was one of twelve children. At Grant Park High School he met the love of his life, Marian. That blessing was to shape his life. They were blessed with a daughter, Marsha, and a son, Glen Terry.Glen became an Electrician with McGhee Electric in which over the years he became greatly respected in his profession. In 1964, they moved to California and in 1965, Glen moved to Newbury Park with his family where they planted their roots. They were and are the total embodiment of Genesis 2:24, "Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother and shall cleave unto his wife and the two shall become one flesh." Glen's life consisted of being involved in the lives of their children and then their grandchildren, working faithfully in the church and the community, travelling and creating a foundation of stability for their family and loved ones.Glen was a social butterfly. He always loved to meet people and enlist them in conversation. If a helping hand was needed, Glen was there. He always shared his resources, talents and energy. Many people were blessed because Glen Sievers crossed their path.Throughout their lives, Glen and Marian have had many adventures, conquered many foes, and have influenced the lives of many. They have also had many challenges, all the while keeping their eyes on the Lord. Romans 5:3-4: "And not only this, but we also exult in our tribulations, knowing that tribulations bring about perseverance, and perseverance, proven character, and proven character hope." In the midst of all things, they always had each other. Family has always been Glen's main priority.Glen and Marian were married for 67 years. Glen is survived by his wife, Marian, children Marsha Jones, Glen Terry Sievers, and his daughter-in-law Melissa Sievers. His heart has always been his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Zack Miller, Natasha and her husband Derek Johnson, Amber and her husband Jimmy Clark, Crystal Jones and Daniel Glen Sievers are his grandchildren. Great-grandchildren are Zachary, Makaylah, Arianna, Shae, Jazmine, Anthony, Dasia, Maya, and DeMarcus.Glen left this world to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. Man is not measured by his material wealth, but by the content of his character. Glen Sievers was and is a very wealthy man.