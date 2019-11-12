|
Glenn Kaler
Oxnard - Glenn Kaler, a resident of Oxnard for over 30 years, died unexpectedly on November 4th 2019 at the age of 72.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife Patrice Kaler, children Lisa Diaz, Brian Kaler, Andrew Kaler and Marina Kaler and grandson Grant Kaler.
Glenn graduated from Southern California University with a Masters degree in Systems Programming and Cal Poly Pomona with a BS in Electronic Engineering. Glenn worked as an Electronic Engineer with the Naval Air Warfare Center at Point Magu. Glenn retired with 38 year of service.
Glenn was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose passion lay in restoring cars and travel. Glenn will be missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019