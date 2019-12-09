|
Glenn R. Wellman
Westlake Village - Glenn R. Wellman of Westlake Village, CA. passed away peacefully on 11/24/2019 at the age of 56. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Wellman. He is survived by his long- time love Elise Murray, daughter Chantelle Wellman, son Bradley Wellman, Mother Sue Wellman, sisters Wendy and Rachel, brother Gary, two nieces, Michael & Lindsey and nephew Braden.
Originally born in Albany, New York. Glenn was raised in Westlake Village starting at age 4. It was obvious at a very young age that Glenn possessed unique athletic abilities. As a youth, he played football and ran track for the Westlake athletic association, where he stood out as a running back and on 2 occasions ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100) at the national championships.
Glenn attended Westlake High School where his athletic ability continued to thrive, playing football and running track. Outside of sports, Glenn was a slightly shy and reserved, avoiding the spotlight while going to the beach and hanging out with his friends. Eventually, he earned a football scholarship to the University of Arizona where he attended for 3 years.
After school, Glenn decided the service industry was his calling, he was a bartender for 32 years and never wanted to do anything else. No longer shy, he enjoyed meeting new people, telling stories and loved the environment of serving people. His main hobby was playing golf and unfortunately all his athletic ability never translated to golf. The best way to describe his game was, Not Good.
Glenn had a profound impact on many people growing up in the Thousand Oaks area. He was a hero for many and a fierce competitor for others. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Remembering Glenn - will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday December 15th, 2:00pm - 5:00pm at Mandalay Beach Resort; 2101 Mandalay Beach Road. Oxnard, CA 93035 (949) 870-5920.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019