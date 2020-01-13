|
Gloria A. Dimalanta, 89 enduring years, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 4:20 am. Our Angel, Gloria was born on Christmas day, in Olongapo City, Zambales, Philippines on December 25, 1930 to Loreto and Cesaria Alcones.
She was a seamstress in the Philippines in her younger years. On May 20, 1951 she married Epifanio Dimalanta Sr., becoming a Navy Wife and traveling from the Philippines to the USA. They lived in Richmond, Virginia, then moved to Wilmington, Ca, and finally in 1970, settled down in Oxnard, CA. She was the Best Mom Ever who gave birth to 12 children and patiently took care of her 18 beautiful grandchildren. Gloria was best known for her famous homemade (Puto - Rice Cake), homemade shu-pao, and homemade lumpia wrappers. She was a loving, tender, and compassionate mother and grandmother who always had a childlike spirit and sweetness about her. She resiliently battled her health issues over the last 6 years, in and out of Sub-Acute units and ICUs.
Gloria; beloved wife to Epifanio for 68 years, loving mother to 12 children (9 boys, 3 girls), a sister, an auntie, a cousin. She lived to make our lives better. Gloria cared more than most, and loved more than most. No matter what hardships she had to endure in this life, she just kept coming back, caring more, always listening, never judging, and always loving.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Loreto & Cesaria Alcones), her brothers (Jose, Buenaventura), her sisters (Juanita, Alejandra,) and her sons (Victor and Roland).
She is survived by her husband, Epifanio "Smiley",; her daughters: Zenaida (Michael) and Alice (husband Joe), Marcy (Mario, sr.), her sons: Henry (wife April Joy), Epifanio "Junior" (wife Lynrose), Richard (wife Lina), Frank (wife Johnna), Bill, John, Steve (wife Velma); grandchildren: Albert (wife Laura), Sydney (husband Don), Jeremy, Dominic, Andre, Philip, Ryan, Nathan, Justin, Melissa, Michelle, Jynell, Adrianna, Rinna, Joie, Ariel, Sienna, Jacqueline.
A visitation for Gloria will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA 93012 beginning at 4:00 P.M. with the recitation of the rosary beginning at 6:00 P.M.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Padre Serra Catholic Church, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo CA 93012 at 9:00 A.M. with the burial to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020