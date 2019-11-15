|
Gloria Ciniero Blackwood
Gloria Ciniero Blackwood went to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Gloria was born in Rhode Island on June 25, 1930, to Nicolai and Maria Petarutti Ciniero.
She married John Murray Blackwood in 1956 and they re-located to California in 1957.
She and Jack worked for United Airlines for a short time before moving to Ventura in 1969.
Everybody loved Gloria. Everyone she met was greeted by "Hello, I'm Emma Gloria Blackwood and who are you?" Her smile warmed all of our hearts and lit up any space she entered. Her sense of humor made us smile right up until the end of her life (even when she was suffering from complications from Dementia). She will be missed by all.
Gloria held various occupations including Ventura Unified School District, Security Pacific Bank (now Bank of America), and Gold Key Realty, making life-long friends at each one.
She was a member of Community Presbyterian Church for almost 50 years, a member of Eastern Star, and a supporter of Forest Home, Rancho Del Rey Christian Conference Center, and the Assistance League of Ventura County where she volunteered countless hours, spreading her love and joy to everyone there. She also loved to share her plumerias, donating them for fundraisers or passing them on to neighbors, friends, co-workers, and even her mail carrier. She had a green thumb and loved to grow plants, fruits, and veggies.
She was involved in many community organizations such as the Grand Dames, Rubicon Theater, Saticoy Country Club Dances, The Mercedes Club, and others. She enjoyed entertaining, bible studies, Girls Luncheons, volunteering, gardening, and traveling; she traveled all over the world with friends, family, and most recently, with her companion of 16 years, Norbert Tackman.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years (in 1993), and her son, John Nicolas Blackwood (in 1996); and by six of her seven siblings, Vito, Josephine, Lin, Billy, Etta, and Mary.
Gloria leaves her legacy of love to her son Scott Douglas Blackwood, daughter-in-law Jennifer (Roach) Blackwood, grandchildren, Cole Blackwood, Melissa (Johnson) Blackwood, Michael and Bailey (Blackwood) Strenge, Keenan and Peajay (Harster) Blackwood, Mariah Blackwood and Grady Bensted. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren; Thomas, Jackson, Lilah, and Roland Blackwood, and Caleb and Avery Strenge, her older brother Joe (Beansie) Ciniero and his wife, Joy, her sister-in-law Peggy Ciniero, her sister-in-law Elaine Blackwood, her brother-in-law Thomas Blackwood and his wife, Dee, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families, and her companion, Norbert Tackman and his family.
A celebration of life will take place in January. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Assistance League of Ventura County or to Hospice of the Valley (Phoenix, AZ).
