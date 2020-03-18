|
|
Gloria Diaz Betts
What a gift we were given. From the time she was born in August 1960 until she said goodbye on 8 March 2020, Gloria Diaz Betts brought grace, love, and light to everyone blessed to know her. If a person's life can be measured by the love of their friends and family, Gloria's life was very well-lived. The scrapbooks she lovingly crafted will ensure we always remember her shy smile, infectious laughter, and love for life.
Gloria was truly a local girl, graduating from Oxnard High in 1979 and working for 37 years at NSWSES. Starting as a student aid; she retired as the lead Program Analyst for multiple major programs. Her incredible intellect and work ethic, combined with a willingness to share her deep knowledge by mentoring others, earned the respect and admiration of colleagues worldwide.
It was at work that she met her husband Bruce. If ever there were two souls meant to be together forever, it is them. They were inseparable and together built a life full of joy and love. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Christopher and Samantha. Whether it was volunteering at school, being the Team Mom or Dance Mom for sports, or exploring new places on family vacations, Gloria never missed a chance to spend time with her kids. Her honesty, unconditional love, and endless encouragement made her the perfect mom, adored by Chris and Samantha's friends. Her love and strength were the foundation that the family was built on; we see many of her qualities in her children and know they will spread the same light that she did.
Although Gloria was the youngest child, she had a wise old soul that made her a calm and steady presence for the entire family. She held a deep faith, and it's certain that until we meet again, she is watching over us, gently guiding us to always do the right thing. She is now reunited with her sister Sylvia and we can only imagine the joy and hugs they are sharing. Her parents, Jose and Anna Diaz, and siblings Lupe, Jess, Ralph, and Marty remain here to cherish and honor her memory. So many nieces and nephews who she loved with all her heart will carry her spirit with them as well; Auntie LaLa will never be forgotten.
We'd like to give thanks to all the wonderful people who provided support and love as she bravely wrote her final chapter. If you believe as she did that helping a child in need is a wonderful thing, please consider a donation to Royal Family Kids Camp through St. Johns Lutheran Church in Oxnard. It was a cause she volunteered for and passionately supported.
Every moment we had with her was a gift. She was a rare and pure soul who radiated kindness; every life she touched is better for having known her. The pain of her leaving so soon is quieted by the overwhelming gladness that she was part of our lives for the time we had together.
Gloria always thought of others before herself. We know that she would understand and approve of the decision to hold the celebration of her wonderful life at a future time when the health and safety of her many friends and family are better served.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020