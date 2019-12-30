|
Gloria Mae Lemmo
Ojai - Gloria Mae Lemmo, 94, of Ojai, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 23, 2019 in her home.
Gloria was born June 9, 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa and was a Ventura County resident for the past 43 years. She attended St. Joseph's Academy in Des Moines, Drake University and graduated from Los Angeles University with a Baccalaurete Degree in Nursing.
Gloria is survived by her four children: Holly A. Campus, of Ojai, Joseph C. Lemmo, of Sun City, California, Victoria Sheffield, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, Samuel J. Lemmo, of Honolulu, Hawaii; her grandchildren: Samantha, Aaron, Cassie, and David; and her five great grandchildren.
When not working as a registered nurse, she worked with a Catholic Adoption Agency and took in and cared for 11 unwed mothers whose babies were adopted through this agency into good homes.
After a car accident which killed her husband, Sam Lemmo, and injured her, she spent her time as a volunteer "cool home" for run-away teenagers, working through Interface Community for 12 years.
Gloria was a lifelong Catholic, attending Mass and Eucharist every Sunday as well as other occasions.
She had been a volunteer in many Catholic programs, including the Prison Ministry through St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ojai; the Family to Family Program that provides meals to the poor; and, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, she was a member of the Y.L.I. #160.
Gloria enjoyed playing the piano, duplicate bridge with her late husband, John Funk, and traveling extensively. Her children will miss her generous nature and open house hospitality.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Burial will follow at the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery, Oxnard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Catholic Charities: 303 North Ventura Avenue #A, Ventura, CA 93001.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019