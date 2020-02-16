|
|
Gloria Moehring
Gloria Moehring, born April 16, 1957 to Joe Medrano and Theodora Flores passed away on January 21, 2020 in Utah. Gloria is survived by Son, Paul Belcher & Daughter-In-Law Candy, Daughter, Linda Belcher-Escudero & Son-In Law Michael, Grand Daughters Gloria Escudero and Cynthia Escudero-Nelson. Gloria is survived by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Gloria is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death on August 5, 2015 by Husband John Henry Moehring. John and Gloria were married for 25 years. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Gloria graduated from University of California- Santa Barbara - Computer Science, Bachelor's Degree, PMP Certified - Villanova University. Gloria recently received and was very proud of a patent in medical technology. Gloria's children plan to carry on this legacy.
Gloria will be remembered for Holiday's she and John hosted, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. Gloria made sure every detail was covered and worked very hard to make it special for loved ones. Gloria especially liked paragliding while on vacation. Gloria enjoyed the outdoors, lakes, rivers and camping where many memories were made with loved ones.
Funeral Services will be held in Ventura at Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 10:AM, followed by a memorial service at 3:PM. Gloria's resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cypress, where Gloria will join husband John Moehring.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020