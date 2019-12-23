|
|
Gloria Mojica Lajom, 78, a longtime resident of Oxnard, passed away peacefully on December 14, due to stroke.
Gloria was born on September 7, 1941 in Camarines del Norte, Philippines to Eliseo G. Lajom and Elena Laura (Mojica) Lajom. She graduated from Far Eastern University in Manila with a degree of Bachelors of Science in Education with major in Library Science. She was the Executive Assistant to the Press Secretary at Malacanang Palace in Manila. She was the Chief Librarian at the National Media Production Center in Manila, Philippines. She was also a commercial model for Johnson and Johnson, Philippines. She immigrated to the USA in the early seventies and work as bank teller at Barnett Bank, Florida and when she moved to Oxnard, California at Bank of A Levy, Bank of America and Security Pacific Bank until her retirement.
Gloria is preceded in death by her sister Libertad Lajom, her parents Eliseo and Elena Laura.
Gloria is survived by her son Warren (Tina) their children Daniel, Paula and Tristan. She also leaves behind her 3 brothers: Bienvenido (Emerlita) and their children Kristine and Renne, Efren (Maria) and their children Michael and Nicole, Edgardo (Virginia) and their children Jaimee (BJ Constantino) and Bryan.
A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at 9:00am to 2:00pm; Visitation and viewing, Rosary, Mass followed by interment on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Santa Clara Mortuary, 2370 N H St, Oxnard, CA 93036 with a reception immediately following.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019