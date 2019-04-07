|
Gordon A. Jasper
Port Hueneme, CA
Gordon A. Jasper, better known as "Jazz" was born on February 26, 1939 to the union of Adelard Jasper and Iris Jasper (nee Himbarger) in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Jazz passed away on March 20, 2019 in his residence.
He leaves behind his wife Mickey of 56 years, daughter Maria Jasper Skinner, his grandchildren Derek and Allison Skinner, and former son-in-law Scott. Jazz had a tremendous love for the Atlanta Braves and the Green Bay Packers.
Jazz joined the United States Navy a the age of 17 and served for 21 years. His bravery during his two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and his extensive continued service earned him many awards and medals.
He was involved for many years with the Ventura County Bowling Association as a Director, Vice President and President. Until his illness, Jazz was an avid bowler, coach and team member. He truly enjoyed his 15 years of coaching youth bowlers at Tournament Bowl and Wagon Wheel Bowl. Along with his teammates he was able to bowl in different States for what is known as the Nationals.
When he retired as a contractor, he wasn't quite ready for "retirement" so he took a voluntary position with the Rio Mesa Spartan Football team as Equipment Manager and then became Assistant Coach. He left Rio Mesa after 7 years but as they say "Once a Spartan, Always a Spartan."
Our family wishes to give thanks to Dr. Ford and staff at Rose Ave. Medical Group, Dr. Lynn Kong, Dr. Nicholas Fettman, St. John's Regional Medical Center's doctors, nurses, and CNA's, Glenwood Care Facility, Pacific Senior Care, Assisted Home Hospice Ventura Office, and Michael Boyko of the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home.
Love goes out to all of Jazz' friends near and far.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Jazz on Saturday afternoon April 13, 2019 at 3pm in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019