1/1
Gordon Ray "Gordy" Swainston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Ray "Gordy" Swainston

Ventura - Gordon Ray Swainston (Gordy) age 66 of Ventura passed away Sunday November 8 2020 in his home with his family and friends by his side.

Gordy was born in Kalamazoo Michigan on February 8 1954 to Jerald and Marjorie Swainston. He moved to California as a young boy and graduated from Buena High in 1972. He retired from the oil industry in 2012 and spent his retirement cheering on the Dodger and Rams. Two of his favorite things were playing golf and an ice cold schooner from Cronies where he made great memories with his friends.

He is survived by his wife Brenda, son Chad (Debbie), stepdaughter Stevi, sister Pam (Roger), brother Dan (JuDee), granddaughters Ellie and Bailey and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his daughter Erin and his parents.

Gordy's family would like to especially thank all of their friends and family for the outpouring of love and support over the last few months. THANK YOU!

Arrangements are under the direction of the BOYKO & REARDON TELEGRAPH ROAD MORTUARY & CREMATION, Ventura.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved