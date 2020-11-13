Gordon Ray "Gordy" Swainston



Ventura - Gordon Ray Swainston (Gordy) age 66 of Ventura passed away Sunday November 8 2020 in his home with his family and friends by his side.



Gordy was born in Kalamazoo Michigan on February 8 1954 to Jerald and Marjorie Swainston. He moved to California as a young boy and graduated from Buena High in 1972. He retired from the oil industry in 2012 and spent his retirement cheering on the Dodger and Rams. Two of his favorite things were playing golf and an ice cold schooner from Cronies where he made great memories with his friends.



He is survived by his wife Brenda, son Chad (Debbie), stepdaughter Stevi, sister Pam (Roger), brother Dan (JuDee), granddaughters Ellie and Bailey and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his daughter Erin and his parents.



Gordy's family would like to especially thank all of their friends and family for the outpouring of love and support over the last few months. THANK YOU!



