Grace Constance (Connie) Hammond Wiens
Grace Constance (Connie) Hammond Wiens was born to Salvation Army Preachers, Major David Hammond and Major Rhoda Hammond, in a prairie town in Saskatchewan, Canada in March 1927. Her Depression Era childhood was happily spent in numerous British Columbia towns with her parents and her three siblings serving the Lord. Her family spent much time singing and playing musical instruments. The kids loved swimming in the cold Canadian waters.
She earned her Registered Nurse Degree from Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia. After graduation she and a friend took a "two week" road trip that ended up lasting seventy years for her. They secured nursing positions in Santa Barbara. A while later, in 1949, they worked at Foster Memorial Hospital in Ventura. In 1950, Connie was a nurse in the Polio ward at the County Hospital in Los Angeles. She met and later married John Allen Wiens (1920-2010), a Mechanical Engineer in Burbank, in 1951. They moved from Burbank to a brand new neighborhood in Granada Hills where they raised their three children, Jonal, David and Jeff in their Christian home.
Connie was a Renaissance woman. She was awarded "Citizen of the Year" in 1960 for her involvement in her community, church, and other volunteer activities. She taught Sunday School, was President of the Junior Women's Club, President of her churches' Women's Association, and was a visiting nurse helping polio patients and others in need.
She loved the beach and the mountains. Connie and Allen loved to take their family on camping vacations. In the Sierras, their family waterskied, fished, backpacked and snow skied in the winter. She was in her element backpacking with Girl Scouts at 10,000 feet elevation, then the next day she would dress up to attend a L. A. Philharmonic concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Her family spent many summers on Vancouver Island where they fished for Salmon, Crab and Halibut. They smoked the salmon that they caught.
In her forties, she became a College Student, earning a Bachelors degree, later earning a Master's Degree in Public Health. This allowed her to secure a position as a School Nurse for Los Angeles Unified School District.
She also loved traveling the world with her husband and friends. She has been to over thirty countries. At age 68, she hiked a fifty-mile backpack trip in the Milford Sound in New Zealand. At age 89, her daughter and granddaughter accompanied her on a twenty-day safari in Tanzania.
After retiring, they moved to Ventura CA. Here she was involved in various organizations such as Community Presbyterian Church, Retired Teachers, Adult Education, Food Share, Friends of the Library, a Book club, a Bunco Club, a Bridge club, LAUSD School Nurses, and Christian Women all where she made countless friends.
The loves of her life were her husband, Allen, their children, Jonal Beck (Ron), David Wiens, and Jeff Wiens (Kathleen) with grandchildren, Kyle, Heather, Austin, and Luke. She was a servant to God, a lifelong Good Samaritan and Blessed to be a Blessing. She passed away on April 17, 2020 with her children by her side. She will be missed greatly.
Her frugal beginning in life made her tough. She graciously embraced change. She often said " We did not know we were poor. We did not know what we didn't have."
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020