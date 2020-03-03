|
|
Grace R. (Chela) Del Valley
Grace R. (Chela) Del Valley joined her heavenly Father on February 27, 2020 due to Dementia/Alzheimer's related complications.
Grace is survived by husband; Henry R. Del Valley of 58 years, their only child; Monique Castro and 4 grandchildren; Ryan Racicot, Christopher, Katelyn and Alex Castro. Siblings; Antonia Orozco, Maria Figueroa, Maricela Estrada, Manuel & Jess Ramirez. And many special nieces and nephews, and dear, life-long friends. Lastly, her beloved Shih Tzu known to all as Babishka.
Grace was preceded in death by her infant children; James and Delma Del Valley, parents; Guadalupe and Soledad Ramirez, brother; Roberto Ramirez and son-in law; Charlie Castro.
Grace by definition is simple elegance or refinement of movement, courteous goodwill and the free and unmerited favor of God.
Grace reflected those qualities and traits in the way she lived her life, loved her family and what she believed in. Grace was fiercely loyal, homemaker extraordinaire, a women with concrete in beliefs in God, and always someone you could depend on for unconditional love.
Grace met the love of her life; Henry in El Paso, Texas while working as a young woman in a Rexall Cafe. Henry was captivated by her shy smile, auburn hair and those beautiful, gentle green eyes. So much so, he couldn't live without her - so he followed her and her family to Oxnard California in 1958 and eventually married, created a home of their own and began the journey of husband and wife. She was a loving and devoted mom and nana, her grandchildren could depend she would be there front and center for every game, play, graduations, special events.
Though Grace was reserved and shy, it didn't get in the way of her pursuits; going to night school to learn the English language, obtaining a driver's license and proudly receiving her US citizenship. She was also an avid seamstress, and again took classes to refine her skills. Once having those tools in place that provide her independence and the ability to have her own identity, Grace worked seasonally for more than two decades at what is known to locals as the "Chileria". There, Grace made several lifelong friends, and cultivated those relationships outside of work by regular coffee dates with the ladies.
She had a big heart for those in need and would champion causes close to her heart; she was an active member of Club Do' Nacional- a club providing financial support to Guadalupe church during the late 70's/80's. Once retired, she took on new endeavors such as helping at the Food Share Pantry, volunteering her time, talents and organizational skills to St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in El Rio - eventually becoming store manager with tremendous success.
Grace was indeed a very accomplished woman in her 81 years with many interests and hobbies. Grace was an avid fan of the Lakers, she knew players by name, jersey number, position and was an unwavering fan of Kobe's. In better times, Grace was up to date on politics and formulated ideals of this country which became her home, she was a proud American! She was also an avid gardener, who received many compliments from friends and neighbors for her green thumb.
Grace's family would like to thank the following for their care and concern shown to my mom during this difficult journey: Nurses Paola & Elizabeth and Alicia from Fidelity Home Health, Nurse Sandra from Assisted Hospice Care, Ruben land his care staff at Butterfly Chateau.
Grace is missed greatly by her family, but her legacy will live on in each life she touched. She is now in loving company and will continue to lay vigil over her family and friends from Heaven.
A rosary will be recited at 11:00a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Grace's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020