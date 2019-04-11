|
|
Grace Toyoko Eastham
Port Hueneme, CA
On 26 March 2019 Grace Toyoko Eastham passed away peacefully two months before her 94th birthday surrounded by love.
Grace was born 25 May 1925 in Honolulu, Oahu. She later married Rocky Eastham and together they had one child - George. They moved to Port Hueneme, CA where she lived the rest of her wonderful life.
Grace will forever be remembered for her generosity, her beautiful smile, and her immeasurable love of her animals. She loved to cook and invite her friends over. She loved taking classes and making her Japanese dolls and giving them to her loved ones.
Grace retired as an Equipment Specialist from Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) in Port Hueneme, CA. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church from 1988, a member of the Order of Eastern Star since 1957, and NEMESIS Alumni Association.
Grace will surely be missed and is survived by the love of her daughter-in-law Patricia Eastham, several nieces; Grandchildren Laurie Hyde, Paula Martin, and Joshua Wynn; and Great-grandchildren Dar and Dain Hyde; Baylee, Irelyn and Linford Martin; Connor and Maddox Wynn. She is preceded in death by her son George Eastham and Grandchildren Eric Wynn and Livingson Eastham.
She lived a full and happy life and we will forever miss the Lady with the crown of purple hair.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1800 South C Street, Oxnard, CA 93033.
Grace, your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part. God has you in his keeping - but we have you in our hearts.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019