Granville B. Ward Jr.
In the early hours of Friday, July 17, 2020 God, who is infinite in wisdom, called from our midst, Granville Burdette Ward, Jr. He was 72 years old. Granville, who was affectionately known to many as "Butch", was born to the union of the late Granville B. Ward, Sr. and Evelyn C. Ward on November 7, 1947 in Hartford, CT. He was the second of nine children born to this union. He was raised in Hartford, in the Charter Oak Terrace housing project and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, class of 1966. He was a resident of Oxnard for the past 43 years.
Granville was happily married to Olivia Ward for the past 40 years and together they were the loving parents of a blended family of four daughters: Diva Ward of Redwood, CA; Tawana Alese Ward of West Hartford, CT; Lisa Hines of Midlothian, TX; Leah A. Ward of Oxnard (deceased); and two sons, Kwame Joyner of Las Vegas, NV and Granville Burdette "BJ" Ward, III of Calabasas, CA.
Granville was an Electrical Contractor. In 1977 he founded Tempe Electric, a full service commercial, industrial and residential electrical company. Along with his brother Gregory (deceased), they operated Tempe for over 30 years. He always gave a prospective applicant a break, hiring them regardless of their skill level, race or sex. Granville was a quintessential "equal opportunity employer." He believed in giving people a break.
In addition to his parents, daughter Leah, and brother Gregory, Granville also was predeceased by his sisters Lois Ward and Deborah E. Ward. Left to cherish his precious memory are his wife Olivia, daughters Diva, Tawana Alese (Alvin), and Lisa; sons Kwame and BJ (Hailey); brother Crittenden K. Ward (Shirley) of Oxnard; sisters Dawn Burney Jenkins of Jacksonville, FL, Sybil A. Ward and Andriette T. Ward of Los Angeles, CA, and L. Monique Hutchings (Vincent) of Ypsilanti, MI; aunt, Joan Taylor Branche of Elverta, CA; sister-in-law Francine Ward of Las Vegas, NV; 14 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Services for Granville will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Garcia Mortuary, 629 South "A" Street, Oxnard, CA. Viewing will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The service will start at 11:00 am and committal will be at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura, CA immediately thereafter. Due to COVID 19 related restrictions, services and committal will be private and attendance will be limited to confirmed family members. Please contact the family to ensure availability.
