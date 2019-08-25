Resources
Greg Kohrt

Greg Kohrt In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Greg Kohrt

1958-2018

On August 25, 2019, it will be one year since the good Lord took you to his heavenly home. You are missed and still loved every day. That will never change. Nothing is the same and never will be, Greg. A candle has burned next to your picture for one year and will continue to burn nightly. May you rest in peace our dear son and brother.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Greg is eldest son to Arlyss Coon and Gerald Kohrt. Brother to Jeff Kohrt.

Love you always my son.

Mama and Family
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019
