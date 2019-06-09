|
|
Gregorio Arenas Ayala Jr.
Oxnard - Gregorio Arenas Ayala, 73 of Oxnard, passed away suddenly on Monday June 3, 2019 in Oxnard. Gregorio was born on May 14th, 1946 in La Piedad, Michoacan, Mexico to Gregorio and Maria Ayala and after 17 years he moved to Ventura County and has lived here ever since. Gregorio worked as a laborer for over 30 years but the job he had that he was most proud of was as a full time Grandpa.
Gregorio devoted his time to God, family and friends. He enjoyed praying to the lord, listening to music, taking his daughters flowers, and weekly visits for 12 years to his beloved wife. He was part of El Grupo De Oradores Nocturno Del Espiritu Santo and a Worship Group.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Arenas.
Gregorio is survived by his children and grandchildren and great-grandchild. Children; Aida and her husband Efrain of Oxnard, CA, Martha of Oxnard, CA, Greg III and his wife Elena Arenas of Santa Paula, CA, Jose and his wife Diana Arenas of Oxnard, CA, Nancy Arenas Jr. of Oxnard, CA, Maritza and her husband Vicente of Oxnard, CA and Luis Arenas of Oxnard, CA. Grandchildren: Ileana, Efrain, Danny and his wife Amanda, Adrian, Jazlyn, Janesa, Kianna, Andrew, Greg IV, Damian, Nathan, Julian, Lilia, Gabriel, Vicente II and Bella. Great-Grandchild: Aria. As well as numerous other relatives and friends.
We know you will always be with us! We all LOVE you so much and we will miss you dearly!
Until we meet again...
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5-9 pm with the recitation of the rosary to begin at 6 pm at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St., Oxnard. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 am at Christ the King Church (Cristo Rey), 535 Cooper Rd., Oxnard, with the interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St. Oxnard.
Gregorio has been entrusted to the care of the Family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019