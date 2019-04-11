|
|
Gregory Arthur Smith
Ventura, CA
Gregory Arthur Smith passed away on March 29th, 2019 while surrounded by his loving wife and family after a long battle with cancer. He was born, March 11, 1949 on Paris Island, US Marine Corps base, South Carolina to Arthur and Alice Smith and with the transfer of his father, moved to San Diego, CA in 1956.
In 1964 the Smith family moved to Ventura, CA, where Greg graduated from Buena High School, class of 1967.
Greg married Verna in 1969 then enlisted and served 4 years in the US Marine Corps. He received an honorable discharge and returned to Ventura, CA with Verna. He worked as a Manager at Pt. Mugu Naval Air Base until retirement and while there achieved a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Business Administration.
His last 10 years at Pt. Mugu were spent managing a department that inspected aircraft carriers and traveling to Washington D.C. regularly to attend meetings.
Greg had a lust for life, loved music, traveling the world and entertaining at his home. There was always room for one more at his table, especially around holidays. Anyone who has ever been to a Smith dinner knows about Greg's famous smoked turkey.
One of Greg's passions was wine. As a true connoisseur he served only the best. Greg and Verna belonged to wine clubs, personally knew many wine makers and were often invited to private tastings. For 9 years he was a wine judge at the Ventura County Fair.
A longtime member of Sacred Heart Church, parishioners knew Greg as an usher for the past 20 years.
Greg was preceded in death by his father Arthur, brother Michael and son Andrew. He is survived by his wife Verna, mother Alice, son Patrick (wife Nora), daughter Shawna McAlpine (husband Dale), sisters Kim Byrnes and Tracey Cherrie, granddaughters Taylor, Haylee, Ashlyn and Savannah, grandsons Preston and Daniel, great granddaughter Clio, niece Nicole Patterson, nephews Jonathan and Spencer Cherrie, several in-laws and numerous friends.
A Mass for the celebration of Greg's life will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Friday April 26 at 10 AM, with a reception immediately to follow at Biedermann Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes a donation to the be made in Greg's honor.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 11, 2019