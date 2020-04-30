|
|
Gregory Joseph Finnerty
Ventura - January 12, 1964-April 17, 2020
Greg Finnerty suddenly passed away on April 17, 2020 from a heart attack. He was born in Van Nuys, California on January 12, 1964 to Ronald and Roxanna Finnerty. He was the youngest of four children. Not long after his birth the family moved to Simi Valley where they lived until 1970 when they moved to Ventura.
Greg attended Buena High School and graduated in 1982. He started working at the family's business, Variety Lighting Supply, when he was about 15 years old. He continued to work for the business, even after our parents sold it, until it closed in 2018. Greg also started his own event planning business Premiere Event Productions. He was known by many for his ability to come up with some unique and fun events. He also was able to make props for events out of some very unusual things. He was involved with the Casa Pacifica Wine and Food Festival for many years and he helped to come up with a theme for the event and decorated the tents and grounds each year.
Greg inherited a love for cooking and making pastries from our maternal grandmother. He went to culinary school and loved to make all kinds of different pastry treats. He was known far and wide for his chocolate chip cookies, carrot cake and "crack corn". We will miss his wonderful creative nature and generous heart.
Greg is survived by his siblings, Linda Finnerty, Tom Finnerty, sister-in-law Robin, Jeff Finnerty, his partner Linda Baum, his numerous nieces and two nephews, many other family members and too many friends to count. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Roxanna Finnerty, who we know were there to greet him with open arms when he arrived in heaven. We would like to thank all of you who have reached out to the family to offer your condolences and how much he will be missed. Greg was cremated and a Celebration of Life will take place in the future once we are able to plan one.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020