Gregory "Skeeter" Seward
Ventura - Born April 11, 1947, in Ventura, Greg Seward, 72, passed away suddenly at home on June 1, 2019.
Greg attended Ventura College, served in Vietnam as a communications operator, and received his BA and Masters in Industrial Technology from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He taught Industrial Arts at his alma mater, Buena High School, for 36 years. For many seasons he coached Buena Bulldogs junior varsity baseball teams, AYSO and baseball at Montalvo Little League.
"Skeeter" enjoyed putzing around the backyard, gardening, golfing, and camping with family and friends. After retirement Greg and Terri had wonderful times touring the United States in their motor home. He was a diehard Dodger and Rams fan, never wavering, even during unsuccessful seasons. Greg was a man of few words but showed his love by example. He was loyal and funny and he leaves us with many fond memories and "Skeeter" stories. He could build anything and did it with perfection…."measure twice, cut once".
Greg is survived by his wife of 47 years, Terri; his son, Nathan (Jenn); his daughter, Amber Bayza (David); 6 grandchildren, Brightyn, Mayzie, Ryland, Kyler Seward; Ashley and Joseph Bayza; brother, Tom (Nate), uncle, Dick Seward (Pin), cousin Kathy Rhoads (Todd), parents-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, and so so many lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 13, 2019 at 1 pm at the Poinsettia Pavilion in Ventura. Memories may be shared and posted at: www.CharlesCarrollFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made out to: Buena High School ASB with designation to the Industrial Arts Department or .
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019