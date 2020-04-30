|
Guadalupe (Lupe) Hernandez
Prineville, OR - August 12, 1950 - April 2, 2020
Lupe Hernandez passed away peacefully in Prineville, Oregon on Thursday August 2nd, 2020 with his daughters Kayla and Kassie and son-in law Kodiak by his side. Lupe was born to Paula and Ramon Hernandez on August 12, 1950 in Ventura. After residing in Ventura for over 64 years he moved to Oregon in 2016 to be near his two grandchildren.
Lupe graduated from Ventura HS in 1969, served in the US Army, stationed in Germany. Upon his return, he started working at W.L Rubottom Company, from which he retired in 2010
He is survived by his daughters Kayla Hernandez of Ventura and Kassie Hernandez (Kodiak Fielding), grandchildren Kaden and Dakotah, of Prineville, Oregon. And by his brother Jesse Hernandez, Ventura, sister Elisa H. Puchir (Ron) Petaluma, CA., and his brother in-law James Ralstin, Ventura and their families.
One of four children Lupe was preceded in death by his younger sister Josie H. Ralstin and sister in-law Judy Hernandez.
Services will be private.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020