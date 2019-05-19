|
Guadalupe Luna Ordonez
Stanton - Ordonez, Guadalupe Luna 82 of Stanton, CA passed away May 11th 2019. Lupe was born in El Paso, Texas on December 11th 1936. As a child her family moved to California, she grew up in El Rio and moved to Orange County in 1969. She was an avid Game Show Network viewer, loved the Dodgers especially her guy Justin Turner! She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David A. Ordonez, parents Enrique and Fernanda Luna, brothers Ralph Henry and Alfred Luna, Sisters in law Margaret Luna and Jennie Luna and brother in Law Gene Ortega. Lupe is survived by her son David M. Ordonez; daughter Victoria Camara (Gary); Kelly Ramirez (Gene) ; And Yvonne Noffal (Guillermo). Lupe was blessed with 4 grandsons Gary, Dante, Diego and Mason. Sisters Mary Ortega, Angie Beltran (Henry) and Brothers Joe Luna (Virgie) and Pete Luna (Lulu) and sisters in law Mary Helen Torres, Rickie Luna and Ramona Luna; and brother in law Rueben Galindo; and many nieces and nephews. The viewing will be 4- 7 pm followed by the Rosary 7 -8 pm on May 19th at Hilgenfeld Mortuary 120 E Broadway Anaheim, CA. Mass will be Sunday, May 20, 12 noon at St Justin Martyr 2050 W Ball Rd Anaheim, CA followed by interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lupe's name to her love of animals ASPCA.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019